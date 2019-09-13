Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has joked that he will replace Daniel James swiftly this weekend to protect one of his records at the club.

Speaking to the media on Friday morning, the Norwegian tactician was reminded that his starlet has the chance to score in his first three games at Old Trafford as a United player.

It comes after finding the back of the net against Chelsea and Crystal Palace, and he’ll be hoping to do the same against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon.

When told that he would become the first player to achieve such a feat since Solskjaer himself during his playing days, the Man Utd coach jokingly revealed that he plans to bring James off after a minute, as seen in the video below.

It’s good to see Solskjaer still in high spirits as the pressure will certainly be building on him and his side after a string of underwhelming results prior to the international break, but those smiles could quickly disappear in what is a difficult challenge against an in-form Leicester side.

In turn, he’ll play the best team available and if that means seeing James equal his impressive start at Man Utd as a player, then it’s more than likely he’ll accept that for three points if he scores the winner.