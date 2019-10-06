Real Madrid have reportedly held initial talks with the family of West Ham midfielder and Manchester United transfer target Declan Rice.

According to Don Balon, the Spanish giants have become one of the clubs interested in the young England international, who is rated by the Hammers at around €80million.

Rice has quickly established himself as an important part of this West Ham side and seems like a player who will have a big future at the highest level of the game.

Don Balon mention interest from Man Utd in Rice, but suggest that Ed Woodward is currently unwilling to pay the player’s asking price.

This could put Madrid in the driving seat in regards to signing the 20-year-old, but Red Devils fans will surely hope their club can remain in the running.

Although it’s becoming increasingly common for English players to move abroad, United may well be able to tempt the youngster into remaining in the Premier League.

Rice would surely also get more playing time at Old Trafford, where Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks in urgent need of more quality in defensive midfield after a lack of impact made by the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred in recent times.