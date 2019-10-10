There’s little doubt that Man United need something to kick them into life at the moment. They have a few players capable of good moments, but they all look as if they are waiting for someone else to take control and lead the team.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is clearly trying to build a young talented team which should hopefully have some positive long term effects. The main issue just now is he has nobody to build his team around in an attacking sense.

That could all change if Chevrolet can step in to help. A report from NBC has claimed that the sponsors are ready to inject an extra $200m into the club, on the understanding that it would be used to sign Neymar from PSG.

There’s no doubt that he would transform that attack in an instant. It could also help the other United players for may reasons. Of course his quality will produce goals by himself, but it would also attract a lot of attention from the opposition. It should leave more space for the others to exploit, and mean they don’t have to shoulder the burden of leading the team.

It’s hard to tell if he’s actually happy in France, he tried to force a move in the Summer so you have to think things aren’t completely rosy for him there. It’s also difficult to see Barcelona being able to afford him or having space for him in the team, so an alternative destination would make sense for all parties.

It would be an astonishing signing if they did manage to pull it off, and Neymar has a big enough ego to realise he could be an absolute megastar in England if he became the person to drag Man United back into serious contention for trophies.