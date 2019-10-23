“Definitely a shot at Emery”: These fans react to cryptic Ozil tweet after video emerges of tense training ground conversation

It looked like Mesut Ozil had played his last game for Arsenal. He made it clear he would happily sit about and pick up his salary, but he looked to be so far out of the first team picture under Unai Emery that there was no obvious way for him to get back into the side.

It does seem a little bit like the plot is thickening. A strange video emerged of Ozil and the manager having a fairly tense looking training ground chat. With these things it’s always impossible to tell what’s going on, but it doesn’t look like a friendly catch up:

What’s going on here between Emery and Ozil? ? pic.twitter.com/mEVfnqG59o — The Sun Football ? (@TheSunFootball) October 23, 2019

One of the biggest problems for Arsenal this season is every time things start to settle down and everything appears to be okay, they have a bad result and the pressure mounts on Emery yet again. The loss to Sheffield United wasn’t a total shock, and that could be one of the biggest issues – expectations are so low with him at the helm anyway.

It might now be the case that Ozil could last longer than Emery does and will find himself back in the team. He posted this fairly cryptic looking tweet earlier which has fans thinking he’s firing shots at the boss:

You make me laugh… pic.twitter.com/DohUXm3oSH — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) October 23, 2019

These fans took to Twitter to suggest this was Ozil’s way of getting back at Emery:

@jdlfc19 Definitely a shot at emery — Josh Barham (@BarhamJoshua) October 23, 2019

SHOTS FIRED LETS GOOOOOOO — RJ #FreeÖ (@RJ_AFC) October 23, 2019

SHOTS AT EMERYYY LMAOOO — AUBAGANG (@WoolWitchGooner) October 23, 2019

Unai Emery sacked soon. Ozil not messing around ? — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) October 23, 2019

Maybe Ozil knows something we don’t and Emery could be be one bad result away from disaster? Either way, a loss for Arsenal in the Europa League tonight could heap further pressure on Emery.

It certainly looks like Ozil wouldn’t be sad to see him go…