Video: Kylian Mbappe finishes extraordinary team move as PSG hit Marseille for four before half time

Kylian Mbappe has scored twice for Paris Saint-Germain in their rout of Marseille, with this strike below coming at the end of a beautiful team move.
Watch PSG tear their opponents apart with some fine playing out from the back, with even goalkeeper Keylor Navas turning on the style.
MORE: Video: Granit Xhaka snubs Unai Emery and swears at Arsenal fans in extraordinary moment in Crystal Palace clash
The ball eventually comes to Angel Di Maria, who plays a lovely through-ball with the outside of his boot to put Mbappe through.
From there, the France international makes no mistake, even if the opposition goalkeeper does get a little touch on the ball on its way in.
Exhibition football from PSG as Ligue 1 continues to prove a stroll for them.