Video: Kylian Mbappe finishes extraordinary team move as PSG hit Marseille for four before half time

Olympique Marseille
Kylian Mbappe has scored twice for Paris Saint-Germain in their rout of Marseille, with this strike below coming at the end of a beautiful team move.

Watch PSG tear their opponents apart with some fine playing out from the back, with even goalkeeper Keylor Navas turning on the style.

The ball eventually comes to Angel Di Maria, who plays a lovely through-ball with the outside of his boot to put Mbappe through.

From there, the France international makes no mistake, even if the opposition goalkeeper does get a little touch on the ball on its way in.

Exhibition football from PSG as Ligue 1 continues to prove a stroll for them.

