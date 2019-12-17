Reports from Spain suggest key duo could return to Real Madrid’s starting XI vs Barcelona

In some ways, the Clasico between Real Madrid and Barcelona being rescheduled for December might result in a better game.

When the tie was supposed to be played in October, both clubs were in crisis and both managers looked like their jobs were on the line. Admittedly they’re probably only two or three bad results away from the sack at any point, but they seem safe for now.

Barcelona had endured some terrible results while Real Madrid looked like they might struggle to get out of their Champions League group, so the original fixture promised to be a tight affair with nobody looking to take any risks.

That could be different tomorrow as performances have improved and they sit joint top of La Liga, so the winner will probably sit top of the league for Christmas.

You usually have to give the advantage to the home side, but it does sound like Real could welcome a couple of key players back to the starting line up.

According to AS, Casemiro will return to the team after missing the game against Valencia. It’s suggested that he was rested to avoid suspension rather than being injured, so he should be raring to go.

The other interesting starter could be Gareth Bale. He came on as a sub at the weekend and his main contribution came from entertaining his teammates on the bench, but this could be the ideal chance for him to win the fans over again.

He’s taken some stick after celebrating with the Wales flag that hinted at a lack of commitment to his club, but a winner at the Nou Camp should put him straight back into the good books.