It’s clear that some loan spells are more productive than others, but Martin Odegaard’s temporary move to Real Sociedad has been just about perfect.

He had started to rebuild his reputation with a couple of loan moves to Holland but it still looked like he would never live up to the promise he showed as a teenager.

That’s changed this year, with four goals and five assists for Real Sociedad alongside some great performances has shown he’s more than ready to play in La Liga. His reputation has grown to the point that according to Diario via Football-Espana, Real Madrid are planning to recall him in the Summer.

It does look like Real have a need for a young creative midfielder in the team, so the timing could be perfect for both parties. He’s further enhanced his reputation and prestige as Eurosport reported he won Norway’s male player of the year award.

That kind of thing is important to Real as they always look to sign players who have a bit of star quality about them, so it’s not ridiculous to suggest that the award will further endear him to his parent club.

There’s no signs that Real are in any position to take him back in January, so it will be interesting to see how much he kicks on in the second half of the season.