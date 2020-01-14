Arsenal’s plan to try and reduce Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s ban after red card

Arsenal will reportedly launch an appeal against Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s red card against Crystal Palace last weekend.

The 30-year-old scored early on at Selhurst Park to give the Gunners the lead but was sent off after a VAR check in the second half following a challenge on Max Meyer, with his side forced to settle for a share of the spoils.

While the replays showed that it was a dangerous foul and Meyer was fortunate to escape a serious ankle injury, there was surely no malice or intent from Aubameyang and it was perhaps more clumsy than anything else.

Nevertheless, it was deemed worthy of a red card by the VAR official, but according to The Sun, Arsenal will now launch an appeal to try and reduce Aubameyang’s three-game suspension, as he’s set to miss clashes with Sheffield United, Chelsea and Bournemouth.

It’s suggested that their argument will essentially be based on certain key factors. Firstly, that there was no excessive force in the challenge and that he was making a genuine attempt to play the ball.

Further, it’s suggested that the Gunners will present examples of similar challenges which went unpunished, namely Andy Robertson’s foul during Liverpool’s win over Tottenham at the weekend and others against their own players, to show that there is seemingly a lack of consistency or that Aubameyang was harshly treated.

Ultimately, it’s difficult to see them being successful with such an appeal as the fact remains that it was a dangerous foul and it could have resulted in a serious injury.

Nevertheless, Arsenal will try their best to ensure that they’re not without their talisman for three games, as any sort of reduction would be a huge boost for them given his influence so far this season.