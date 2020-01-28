Video: Footage appears to show Man United fans throwing flares at Ed Woodward’s house

At this point it’s still not completely clear if this footage is genuinely at Ed Woodward’s property, but I think we can all agree that things have gone way too far.

Man United have been in a downward spiral for years now, and it’s clear that the fans have had enough. Ed Woodward is credited with being in charge of running things day-today at Old Trafford, so it’s understandable that he gets a lot of the blame.

Getting criticism in the media is one thing, scenes like this are completely different:

Just seen a video surface of United fans allegedly firing Flares at Ed Woodward’s House, Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/sjXTRqOSPy — Madman Mason (@MadmanMason3) January 28, 2020

United fans throwing flares at Ed Woodward’s house. Thoughts on this Reds?

Too far or deserved?#MUFC pic.twitter.com/ev5iro33yS — ? UtdXclusive ? (@UtdXclusive) January 28, 2020

It’s still unverified at this point, but there are plenty of suggestions on Twitter that this is Woodward’s house.

If it’s true then these fans do need to have a word with themselves. This could cause serious damage and even endanger lives, yes their football club have been poorly run, but some perspective is needed.

READ MORE: Man United in advanced talks with former PSG Sporting Director over role at Old Trafford