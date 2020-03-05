Eric Dier could potentially be at risk of facing disciplinary action after he went into the stands to confront a fan after Tottenham’s loss to Norwich City in the FA Cup.

As seen in the video below, the 26-year-old was captured making his way up into the stands after the full-time whistle to confront a fan.

SEE MORE: Video: Eric Dier confronts Tottenham fan after abuse in defeat to Norwich

Full footage of Eric Dier jumping over the stands and going over to confront a fan who was insulting & abusing his brother. Brotherly love, I respect that. pic.twitter.com/5xeSQ8Vj5a — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) March 4, 2020

According to BBC Sport, it came after the fan in question insulted Dier with his younger brother potentially becoming involved in the issue before the England international made his way up to defend him.

The exact details are still unclear but ultimately Dier will have left himself at risk of facing the consequences of his actions as entering the stands to confront a fan before being dragged away by security is only going to lead to further investigation.

However, as per Jose Mourinho in his post-match press conference, as seen in the video below, the Tottenham boss has insisted that he would not agree if the club decided to take action against Dier themselves.

In turn, it remains to be seen how the situation plays out, and although Mourinho did also concede that his player can’t do what he did, it sounds as though he’s ready to support him as much as possible but an FA charge will surely be inevitable.