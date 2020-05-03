Manchester United are reportedly the team showing the strongest interest in the potential transfer of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

The France international has struggled in his first season in Serie A, and it makes sense that he is now viewed as a player the club might be willing to get rid of.

It remains to be seen what decision will be made on his future, but Man Utd are linked as one of his strongest suitors by Tuttomercatoweb.

Rabiot could be a useful addition to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad, with reinforcements perhaps needed in that central midfield area.

Despite his struggles with Juve, Rabiot shone at previous club Paris Saint-Germain and could be an ideal long-term replacement for someone like Nemanja Matic.

The 25-year-old moved to Juventus on a free transfer last summer, so the club wouldn’t have much to lose even if they let him go for a fairly low price.

This could be a big opportunity for United to do some smart business whenever the transfer window next opens.