There aren’t too many players that could improve certain positions at Manchester United, but former legendary keeper, Peter Schmeichel, would like to see one in particular arrive at Old Trafford.

During a Twitter Q&A on Monday evening, the former Red Devils’ legend was asked a variety of questions, but one in particular stood out.

User @dan_eugene1985 asked the towering Dane who he would like United to sign, with the caveat being that the signing had to be realistic.

Son from spurs https://t.co/M2KGyVKnAI — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) May 18, 2020

He had no hesitation in firing back “Son from Spurs.”

During the break from football because of the coronavirus pandemic, Son Heung-min took the opportunity to complete his compulsory military service, per BBC Sport.

It’s understandable why Schmeichel might identify him as key to Man United’s aspirations too.

In 21 games this season, he’s scored nine goals and provided eight assists, per Transfermarkt. At 27 years of age, he’s just coming into his footballing prime, and could be lethal alongside Marcus Rashford in United’s front line.