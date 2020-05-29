With the transfer window expected to open for business at the conclusion of the 2019/20 Premier League campaign in July, one Manchester United midfielder has hinted at what his immediate future looks like.

Jesse Lingard’s contract with the club runs out in 2021, and with Bruno Fernandes having joined as well as Paul Pogba being on the verge of reaching full fitness, Lingard, whose lack of goals and assists has surely affected his confidence, is going to find it difficult to make his mark.

Despite not having had the best of times at Old Trafford over the last year or so, it appears that the player is not willing to give up his place in the team just yet.

“I’ve kind of forgot about last season, we move forward and even though the season’s not finished, I feel like it’s another little fresh start,” Lingard said on Adidas Home Team’s The Huddle, cited by the Daily Star.

“Finishing a season, it feels like a mini-season for me, so to go back in, like I say, flying from the get-go, in which I feel good and then, obviously, for next season to just carry on.

“I have the right attitude, I have the right desire, I have the right hunger to win games to play for United to obviously win trophies which is one of the most important things.”

Hearing Lingard remaining so positive and hungry will almost certainly delight Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who will need all of his playing staff pulling in the same direction if Man United want to bring the glory days back to Old Trafford.

When he’s on song, Lingard is a vital cog in the United machine, and he has to get back to his form of a couple of seasons ago if he wants to find himself regularly employed in the first team again anytime soon.