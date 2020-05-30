Arsenal transfer news: Signing completed, double swoop eyed for £72m-rated pair

Arsenal have completed the signing of free agent George Lewis, while they’re being linked with two more key moves in a double swoop which could cost around £72m.

With the Premier League season set to restart next month, the Gunners will pick their pursuit of a top-four finish and the FA Cup back up as they try to enjoy a successful end to the campaign under Mikel Arteta.

However, after being in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic for the past two months or so, it has perhaps given the club an opportunity to also start planning longer-term strategies and how they will try to improve the squad moving forward.

According to the Metro, they have already completed the signing of Lewis on a free transfer with the 19-year-old said to have impressed while on trial in north London earlier this year and he will now join the U23s squad.

It’s noted that the youngster is a talented winger who could offer Arteta another attacking option in the coming years, and so it will be interesting to see how his future pans out and if he is able to take that step up.

Meanwhile, that might not be the only move the club make this summer to try and give Arteta more to work with and to allow him to stamp his mark on the squad, as the Express report that Arsenal could rival Everton for £27m-rated Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes.

A recent report suggested that the Gunners would be willing to listen to offers for Rob Holding, Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis as Arteta perhaps plots a defensive shake up, while William Saliba will return from a loan spell and Pablo Mari could be signed outright.

Further, David Luiz has raised doubts over his future by hinting at a possible return to Benfica, and so Arteta may well need to consider bringing in another defender to fill a void.

Elsewhere, the Express also report that Arsenal have renewed their interest in Moussa Dembele as he could be seen as an ideal replacement if they lose Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer.

It’s added that both Man Utd and Chelsea are also interested, while he could cost around £45m as Lyon may green light an exit for less than his true value due to the financial fallout from the pandemic. In turn, it remains to be seen if Arsenal can position themselves at the front of the queue to wrap up a deal if they need to replace their current talisman.

