Exit touted: Arsenal ace could leave just one year after joining as Premier League rivals line up raid

Leicester City could reportedly launch a bid to sign Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney if Ben Chilwell leaves to join Chelsea this summer.

The 22-year-old joined the Gunners from Celtic last summer, but he has endured a frustrating debut campaign at the Emirates as he has been limited to just 12 appearances.

That’s largely down to the fact that he’s missed 29 games due to injury, and so it remains to be seen if he can make a positive impact in the latter stages of the campaign after the restart of the season later this month to prove his worth and dismiss doubts over his future.

As reported by the Metro though, via the Transfer Window Podcast, it’s noted that he is already being linked with an exit as Leicester have set their sights on him should they need to fill the void left behind by Chilwell if he joins Chelsea.

It’s added that Tierney was signed for £25m and so Arsenal would surely want to recoup what they paid for him, but given Sead Kolasinac’s own injury problems and with Mikel Arteta playing youngster Bukayo Saka out of position at left-back to cover, he will surely want to see Tierney emerge as his first-choice option in that department moving forward.

That said, the report adds that Ajax defender Nicolas Tagliafico is being targeted by the Arsenal boss, and so if that deal were to materialise, then perhaps they would be willing to green light an exit for Tierney.

The Scottish international knows Brendan Rodgers well of course after their stint working together at Celtic, and so a reunion could appeal if he sees his dream move to Arsenal fail to work out.

Time will tell if the pieces fall into place though, as ultimately this seemingly starts with Leicester agreeing terms with Chelsea over Chilwell, which in turn opens the door for them to sign a replacement in the form of Tierney, who may not even wish to quit on the Gunners after just one injury-ravaged season.