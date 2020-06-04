Liverpool have reportedly agreed on personal terms with RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner and his agent has told rival clubs to forget about signing him.

The 24-year-old has been in sensational form so far this season, scoring 31 goals and providing 12 assists in 40 appearances as he has emerged as one of the top forwards in Europe.

Speculation has been rife over a move to Liverpool this summer, and it appears as though that touted switch might be edging closer after a crucial breakthrough was touted.

As reported by the Mirror, via the Transfer Window Podcast, it’s been suggested that the German international’s agent has informed both Man Utd and Chelsea to drop their interest in the prolific ace as he’s already agreed terms with Liverpool.

It’s added that he has already agreed on a five-year contract worth £140,000-a-week and so that is one major obstacle that the Merseyside giants have seemingly moved past.

However, it’s added that Werner’s transfer fee could still prove to be problematic, as Liverpool are said to be unwilling to pay his £50m release clause, and so it remains to be seen if a breakthrough is made on that front in the coming weeks.

Time will tell if they can overcome that particular hurdle, with it appears as though Liverpool and Werner have done their part, and now it’s a case of convincing Leipzig to green light an exit, perhaps for less than what his current release clause demands.