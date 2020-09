Liverpool got their Carabao Cup tie against Lincoln off to the perfect start thanks to Xherdan Shaqiri.

With the clock ticking towards the nine-minute mark, the Reds were given a free-kick just outside of the hosts area.

The Swiss took a long, hard look at the keeper’s positioning before unleashing a left-footed pearler into the top corner.

For a player that hasn’t had much game time over the last season or two, it was a reminder to Jurgen Klopp as to what he can do given the chance.