‘Auba better be down the middle’ – These Arsenal fans react as Mikel Arteta tinkers lineup for Leeds tie

Mikel Arteta has made four changes to the Arsenal side that started in the shock 3-0 defeat to Aston Villa ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League clash against Leeds United.

Arsenal’s shaky performances as of late seem to have convinced Arteta to ditch his 3-4-3/5-2-3 system, with the Spaniard opting for a traditional backline today.

The bulk of the changes have come in the midfield/second level, with Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny and Bukayo Saka replaced by Dani Ceballos, Grant Xhaka and Joe Willock.

Alexandre Lacazette’s poor performances have seen the Frenchman dropped for Nicolas Pepe, with Arsenal’s club-record signing being handed just his second Premier League start of the season.

This is also the first league outing for academy graduate Willock, the versatile midfielder had been limited to action in cup competitions until now.

Take a look how the Gunners will lineup below:

Here’s how some of the Arsenal faithful have reacted to Arteta’s teamsheet:

Auba better be down the middle & not Willian — Link Up Arsenal (@LinkUpArsenal) November 22, 2020

Credit where it’s due Arteta has responded here, Aubameyang CF and Willock brought in. — James. (@afcjxmes) November 22, 2020

Finally a good lineup — William (fan account) (@OzilThings) November 22, 2020

Aubameyang as centre forward

And Pepe starting

My RIOT worked guys ????????? — maleeha ?? (@qweengoonerette) November 22, 2020

I’ll take that — LacaZte. (@LacaZte) November 22, 2020

Finally Willock starts ? — Z. (@KeZito_) November 22, 2020

Great lineup. We move. — ? Kris ?? ?? (@Santi_Classorla) November 22, 2020

More Stories / Latest News Video: Fulham’s self inflicted penalty woes continue vs Everton as footage suggests Cavaleiro attempted a “no look” penalty Video: ‘Look where the f***ing line is’ – Kevin de Bruyne launches furious rant at linesman during Man City vs Spurs Another injury setback for Barcelona as injury prone striker awaits the result of scan for shoulder injury

Arsenal sit 13th in the table, just two points ahead of Marcelo Bielsa’s side, after their embarrassing performance last time out the supporters will be expecting a statement this afternoon.

It will be interesting to see if the Gunners are more defensively stable and crucially more creative in the final third following Arteta’s tinkering with the formation.