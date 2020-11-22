Barcelona rejected the chance to offload struggling flop in exchange for three potential starters this summer

Swap transfers are tough to work out when it comes evaluating the potential value of players.

In theory you could send multiple squad players in exchange and their overall transfer value might add up to something impressive, but it doesn’t mean they are adequate compensation for a superstar.

Many will still view Antoine Griezmann as a superstar for his exploits for France and Atletico Madrid, but he looks like a shadow of his former self and he’s a waste of a jersey at the Nou Camp just now.

ESPN have reported that Atleti did make an attempt to bring him back in the summer in a multiple swap deal, and hindsight suggests it might have been wise for Barca to take it.

Firstly we have to presume that Luis Suarez would’ve stayed at the Nou Camp so he would be a better option up front, while Barca would’ve received Alvaro Morata, Mario Hermoso and Thomas Lemar in exchange.

Morata’s reputation took a knock at Chelsea but he’s been outstanding for Juventus and would improve Barca, while Mario Hermoso is a versatile defensive option who looks like he’s capable of playing at the highest level.

Admittedly Thomas Lemar would be the weak link in the trio but he would still be a valuable rotation option, so having those three would be better than having the imitation of Griezmann that currently plays for Barca.

It’s believed that Griezmann and Simeone still have a strong relationship and he would be happy to return, so this could be one to watch in January.