Aston Villa fear 28-year-old could sign for Saudi Arabia club

Aston Villa are being linked with a move for Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso, who is out of contract in the summer.

Reports surfaced in January suggesting Villa’s interest in the Atletico centre-back, Hermoso. Although he stayed with the La Liga club, speculation about his future persists. With his contract expiring at the season’s end and no signs of an extension, Hermoso can now negotiate a free transfer with clubs outside Spain.

Last summer, Unai Emery brought left-footed Spanish defender Pau Torres to the club, which turned out to be a masterstroke. Could he repeat the trick this summer with Hermoso?

Marca reports Aston Villa as one of his potential destinations, stating talks have already taken place regarding a move to B6 once the transfer window opens.

Besides Villa, other clubs are also eyeing Hermoso. Though unspecified, teams from Serie A and the Saudi Pro League are reportedly considering signing the 28-year-old centre-back.

Although no specific clubs are mentioned, the article suggests that a move to Saudi Arabia appears to be the most probable outcome for Hermoso, with them being the latest entrants in the race for his signature.

Atletico have reportedly offered a new contract to the defender, which remains unsigned, fueling intense speculation about his summer transfer to a new club.

Hermoso, who joined Atletico in 2019 from Espanyol, has amassed 165 appearances for the club. He played a pivotal role in Atletico’s La Liga victory in the 2020/21 season, despite starting his career with their arch rivals Real Madrid.

Additionally, Hermoso has been instrumental in Atletico’s journey to the Champions League quarter-finals this season, featuring in all eight games thus far, including the full 120 minutes of the last-16 second leg against Inter Milan earlier this month.