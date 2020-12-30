Menu

“When will Zidane ever learn?” – These Real Madrid fans point out multiple flaws in Zidane after draw with Elche

Real Madrid had bounced back from a poor start to put themselves right back into title contention with five straight wins, but tonight’s draw with Elche puts Atletico in firm control at the top of the table.

The gap is only two points but Atleti also have two games in hand, so they could run away with the league if they can put a solid run of wins together.

The biggest problem with Zidane’s team just now is his complete reliance on the ageing players who are still playing at a high level, but the intensive schedule will catch up with them and they always look capable of dropping points.

The reality is that they need to be beating teams like Elche if they want to go on and win the title, so it won’t surprise anyone to see some furious fans at the final whistle tonight with Zidane’s team selection and choice of subs a common complaint:

The team does need several fresh faces and investment in the summer but Zidane has never been great at developing younger players – he relies on the same players to drag him through so it does make you wonder if he could leave in the summer as the club look to overhaul the entire playing and coaching staff.

 

