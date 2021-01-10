It still looks like too many draws could cost Juventus the Serie A title this season, but they’ve managed to come up with a late victory over a battling Sassuolo side tonight.

Their opponents had to play the second half with only ten men but it looked like they were heading for a draw, only for Aaron Ramsey to step up with a big goal late in the game:

Aaron Ramsey scores what could be an absolutely CRUCIAL goal for Juve! ?? Sassuolo have fought really hard with 10-men in this second half, though, so it’s not quite over yet ? pic.twitter.com/72MaK1Ddpm — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) January 10, 2021

Pictures from beIN Sport

He’s been linked with an exit ever since his arrival in Italy but he continues to impress when he gets a chance, and getting into the box and finding space to score vital goals is what he does best.