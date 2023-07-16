Aaron Ramsey returns to English football as he completes move to boyhood club

Former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has completed a emotional return to Cardiff City on a two-year deal.
As a Cardiff City fan, Ramsey expressed his desire to help the club reach new heights and return to the top. He acknowledged the club’s highs and lows over the years and aims to contribute to its success.
Expressing his joy upon joining his boyhood club, Ramsey said (via BBC):
“It feels unbelievable to finally be back here. I always thought one day I’d come back, and now it’s the perfect time to do that.”
“To be back with my family and around familiar faces is just brilliant, so I’m delighted to be back here now. I’ve missed that a lot in the last year or so, so it was important for me to be back around them.
“Obviously I’m a Cardiff City fan, and watching them over the years since I’ve been away, we’ve had some low points but some big highs as well, being in the Premier League and representing Cardiff on the big stage.
“That’s a target of mine – to try and help my team-mates and this club to get back to the top.
“I’ve said it many times in the past – I owe so much to Cardiff, to the fans, to everybody who has been at the club when I was here as a young boy coming through.
“For me now to come full circle, to be part of this team now, and hopefully achieve the goals we want, there’s no better feeling than that.”
What perhaps makes the day even more special for Ramsey is that he signs the same day his son signed for their academy.
It’s an unbelievable feeling to be back at home- although I feel as if I never really left. Where ever I went it was always a part of me and now I can’t wait to go out there in the blue shirt again. What makes it even better was my boy also signed for Cardiff academy the same… pic.twitter.com/FaxcRgwvpH
— Aaron Ramsey (@aaronramsey) July 15, 2023
Ramsey enjoyed his best time at Arsenal where he made more than 350 appearances and won the FA Cup thrice. He left the club in 2019 and moved to Juventus on a free but struggled to regain his best form.
He was subsequently loaned out to Rangers and later signed for OGC Nice before completing his full-circle return to Cardiff City.