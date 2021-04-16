Moise Kean has enjoyed an impressive season on loan for PSG netting 16 times in 33 games for Mauricio Pochettino’s side.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti appeared to suggest that the Merseyside-based club was happy to consider offers from the French champions for the Italian forward.

“I don’t have to convince him to stay, this is what the (loan) papers say. He is on loan and he has to come back,” the former AC Milan boss said.

“If Paris Saint-Germain want him they have to open discussions about him. We are open but if nothing happens then he will be an Everton player next season and an important player.

“I think that the position (striker)… honestly we didn’t have a look about the market for next season because, as I said, we are in the fight for European positions.

“But I can tell you that it will not be the position we are looking for. Because in front we are really well covered because we have Dominic Calvert-Lewin, we have Richarlison, we have in this moment Joshua King and we have Moise Kean coming back.”

Leaving the door cracked slightly ajar, if not quite fully blown open, with regard to Kean’s future at Goodison Park, it’s as of yet unclear where the striker will end up beyond the summer window.

Favouring two up top, Everton could certainly do with having the former Juventus prodigy back in the squad to provide depth.

Having featured regularly for the Ligue 1 outfit this season, the Toffees will at the very least benefit from a reasonable fee come the season end, should Ancelotti decide that Kean is surplus to requirements.