Video: Solskjaer confirms Man United considered ‘scenario’ of subbing de Gea but defends decision to stick with costly keeper

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has defended his decision to stick with David de Gea in goal for the Europa League final penalty shootout.

Many of the questions in the build-up to the contest were in regards to who Solskjaer would select between the sticks for Manchester United.

Dean Henderson has forced his way into the starting XI in recent months, but de Gea played a huge role in Man United reaching the final of the competition.

Ultimately, it was the Spaniard who got the nod, a decision which proved costly, with de Gea failing to save any of Villarreal’s 11 penalties in the shootout.

Not to mention that he missed the decisive spot kick, which saw Villarreal crowned Europa League winners.

Speaking to the media post-match, Solskjaer has admitted that bringing on Henderson, who boasts a superior penalty record, was considered, but the decision was made to stick with de Gea.

Though it’s proven costly, Solskjaer has defended that decision, saying that “anything can happen” when it comes to competing in a penalty shootout.

He’s reluctant to point the finger that de Gea for Man United’s defeat.

