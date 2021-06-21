Negotiations ongoing: Arsenal defender closing in on loan move to European giants

Benfica are in negotiations with Arsenal to sign centre-back William Saliba on loan, according to Todo Fichajes.

Saliba impressed out on loan with Nice last season, which will have left Arsenal fans assuming that he would return to compete for his place in Mikel Arteta’s starting eleven.

With David Luiz’s contract expiring, and Arsenal’s remaining centre-back options hardly superb, it’d be no surprise to see him drafted back into the squad for the 2021/22 campaign.

However, if Todo Fichajes are to believed, Saliba is closing in on another loan move, this time to Portuguese giants Benfica.

READ MORE: Arsenal open talks over transfer swoop for striker with more league goals than Haaland last season

The report claims that Benfica are in negotiations with Arsenal to sign Saliba and will be looking to close the deal in due course.

Todo Fichajes report that Rennes are also interested in taking Saliba back to Ligue 1, which could be preferable for Arsenal, with it being a top five European league.

Ultimately, it doesn’t appear as though Saliba’s future has yet been definitively decided one way or another.

Click here for more of the latest Arsenal news