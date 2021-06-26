Kylian Mbappe to Liverpool clarification given by journalist as rumours begin to circulate

Fabrizio Romano has rubbished claims that Liverpool are interested in signing Kylian Mbappe from PSG.

Liverpool fans will no doubt have grown excited after Spanish publication Marca claimed that an enquiry had been made over the possibility of signing Mbappe this summer.

The Reds are in dire need of refreshment after what was a season to forget last time around, with Mbappe being the dream for anyone with any affiliation to the club.

MORE: Enquiry made: Liverpool make contact over signing Kylian Mbappe from PSG

Unfortunately for Liverpool, as you could probably have predicted if you’d managed to keep a level head, it doesn’t look as though it’s going to happen.

Fabrizio Romano, responding to questions on Twitter, has thrown out the idea that Mbappe could move to Merseyside before the end of the transfer window.

Liverpool will no doubt make further additions this summer, having already drafted in Ibrahima Konate, but Mbappe will not be that man – much to the dismay of the fanbase, no doubt…

