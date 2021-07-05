Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly feeling increasingly open to a transfer to Paris Saint-Germain this summer following some talks over a move.

According to RMC Sport, the Ligue 1 giants have held some discussions with his entourage about moving from Old Trafford to the Parc des Princes, and it seems like it may be turning the player’s head.

Pogba has had his ups and downs in his time with Man Utd, but there’s no doubt he’s still an elite talent on his day, and a club like PSG could do well to sign him.

A worry for United is that the France international is now in the final year of his contract, so they’ll have a weak negotiating position if clubs do make offers for him this summer due to the looming risk of losing him on a free in a year’s time.

Pogba was a big signing for the Red Devils, so they won’t want to see him walk away on a free, even if it does mean getting another year out of him.

This won’t be an easy situation for United, though they do have some quality midfield players in Bruno Fernandes and Donny van de Beek already at the club.