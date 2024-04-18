Manchester United are keen on signing the Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Georgiy Sudakov at the end of the season.

A report from Standard claims that clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are keen on the playmaker as well and it will be interesting to see if Manchester United can win the race for his signature.

The midfielder is reportedly valued at £60 million and Manchester United certainly have the financial muscle to pay up. It will be interesting to see if they are willing to break the bank for Sudakov. The 21-year-old is capable of operating as a central attacking midfielder as well as a winger. He could take up a similar role to that Phil Foden at Manchester United.

The Red Devils need more creativity and cutting edge in the final third. The 21-year-old would be a quality long-term investment for them and he could establish himself as an important first team player for the club.

Manchester United need more quality in the side if they want to get back into the Champions League and push for trophies. Improving their attacking unit during the summer transfer window should be one of their priorities. They will need to sign a quality winger and a centre forward as well.

Geirgiy Sudakov is a man in demand

Meanwhile, the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are all capable of paying the reported asking price for the midfielder and it will be interesting to see if they can scupper Manchester United plans of signing the player.

The 21-year-old has seven goals and three assists to his name in all competitions and he has the technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League as well. The opportunity to join clubs like Manchester United will be an attractive proposition for him and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.