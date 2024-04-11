Arsenal and Liverpool are keen on signing the Ukrainian international Georgiy Sudakov at the end of the season.

A report from HITC claims that Shakhtar Donetsk are prepared to sell the 21-year-old midfielder at the end of the season and he has a release in excess of £100 million. Clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea are all keen on signing the player.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder is highly rated across Europe and he has a big future ahead of him. He could develop into an important player for all three Premier League clubs. The Ukrainian has seven goals and three assists in all competitions and he is versatile enough to operate as the central midfielder, and attacking midfielder, as well as winger.

Georgiy Sudakov would improve all three clubs

Arsenal need to add more depth in the attacking areas and the 21-year-old could slot into multiple roles for them. Sudakov will add goals and creativity in the final third.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will need to improve their attacking unit as well. They have looked quite mediocre going forward and they have been overly reliant on Cole Palmer for goals and creativity. It remains to be seen whether they can get a deal done for the Ukrainian international.

At Liverpool, they will have to add more cutting edge to the attack, especially if Mohamed Salah leaves the club in the summer. The Egyptian will enter the final year of his contract at the end of the season and he has been linked with an exit. Liverpool could be under pressure to cash in on him if he does not renew his deal with them.

Sudakov would be a quality long-term acquisition for all three clubs and it remains to be seen where he ends up. It is fair to assume that the three clubs will not want to pay his excessive release clause and they will be hoping to sign him for a more reasonable price.