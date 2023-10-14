Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the Ukrainian international midfielder Georgiy Sudakov.

A report from Team Talk claims that the 21-year-old playmaker is on the radar of the North London club and Manchester City are keeping tabs on him as well.

Sudakov is highly rated in European football and he has a bright future ahead of him. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal decide to sign him in the coming months. The 21-year-old will add creativity and control from the central areas. He is capable of operating as a central midfielder as well as a central attacking midfielder.

Arsenal already have players like Martin Odegaard at their disposal and Sudakov might not get regular opportunities as the number ten here. However, he can slot in as the advanced central midfielder if Mikel Arteta opts for a midfield three.

Arsenal must look to make their move quickly if they want to beat the competition from their Premier League rivals. Manchester City certainly have more resources compared to the London club and they have a more ambitious project as well.

Sudakov will probably want to join a club where he will get ample game time. The 21-year-old needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and he will seek gametime assurances if Arsenal come calling for him.

The talented young midfielder picked up five goals at 11 assists across all competitions last season and Arsenal could certainly use someone like him in their side. It remains to be seen whether they can win the race for his signature.