Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Georgiy Sudakov has been linked with a move away from the Ukrainian club.

A report from Calciomercato claims that Juventus and Napoli are keen on the player but his asking price could be a bit of a problem. Shakhtar are holding out for a fee of around €50 million.

The two Italian clubs will also face competition from Premier League clubs Liverpool and Manchester City. In addition to that, European heavyweights Barcelona and Bayern Munich are keeping tabs on the player as well.

Sudakov is a prodigious young talent and he has a big future ahead of him. He could develop into a quality playmaker with the right guidance.

The 21-year-old operates as the central attacking midfielder and he has three goals and and an assist to his name across all competitions. He will add creativity, technical ability and vision in the final third if he moves to Liverpool. The Reds have improved their attack with the number of quality additions in recent seasons but they could certainly use a gifted playmaker like him.

The Ukrainian international is capable of operating as a winger as well. His versatility will be an added bonus.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be an exciting proposition for the young midfielder and he will be tempted if there is a concrete proposal from Liverpool on the table.

The Premier League giants certainly have the financial muscle to get the deal done and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to shell out €50 million for the player. Sudakov is the future prospect and he could end up justifying the investment in the long run.

It will be interesting to see if the likes of Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Barcelona decide to test the waters with an offer in the summer.