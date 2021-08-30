Three games into the new Premier League season, and Tottenham Hotspur sit proudly atop the table with three wins, three goals scored and none conceded.

The north Londoners under Nuno Espirito Santo have been brutally efficient, winning all of their matches 1-0, though some people are still not happy it seems.

In the wake of Spurs’ victory over Watford, talkSPORT pundit, Alex Crook, had his say on where he thinks the team are at, and he couldn’t help but compare them to Jose Mourinho’s side.