It seems that Newcastle are working as hard as they can behind the scenes to secure some more new signings before the end of the current transfer window.

As Eddie Howe has found out, potentially to the Magpies cost, sitting in the relegation zone in the Premier League isn’t the best place to be when trying to attract quality players.

Although it’s expected that the club can offer the best salaries, for some players that clearly isn’t enough.

Newcastle need to be challenging for trophies in order for them to be considered as a viable option.

At present, only Burnley’s Chris Wood and Atletico Madrid’s Kieran Trippier have been persuaded to make the move to Tyneside.

With just shy of a week left to go before the window slams shut, there’s still time for more new recruits to be secured.

One deal in particular appeared dead in the water with Sevilla apparently suggesting that centre-back, Diego Carlos, would not be going anywhere.

However, there have been developments on Tuesday evening.

According to Sky Sports, the player had advised the Andalusians last Tuesday that he wanted to join the Magpies.

He is respecting their position at present, but clearly still wants to be part of the revolution on Tyneside.

Having a rock-solid centre-back in situ would be a God send for Howe and the squad, and would beef up the club’s defensive options at exactly the time when they need it most.

If Newcastle want him that badly, now is the time to pull out all of the stops.