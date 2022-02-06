Video: FA Cup shock on the cards as Nottingham Forest score three in nine minutes against Leicester

Even the most fervent of Nottingham Forest supporters surely wouldn’t have predicted what would’ve occurred against Leicester City in the first 32 minutes of their FA Cup tie.

The Championship side had proved their credentials in the last round when they had knocked out a strong Arsenal side, with their reward another home clash against Premier League opposition.

Not that you’d have known which team was from the English top-flight and which was from the second-tier.

Some terrible marking from Brendan Rodgers’ side saw Philip Zinckernagel put the hosts into the lead on 23, and within a minute Brennan Johnson had doubled the lead.

Incredibly, returning captain, Joe Worrall, made it 3-0 with just 32 minutes on the clock to send the City Ground into ecstasy.

WHAT IS HAPPENING?! ? Nottingham Forest have scored three goals in nine minutes against FA Cup holders Leicester! ? Joe Worrall in dreamland! Watch on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer ? Watch: https://t.co/dqmHteCDaE#bbcfacup #FACup pic.twitter.com/VYsFtx7xaF — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) February 6, 2022

IT’S THE STAR BOY ? Brennan Johnson has scored straight from kick-off! ??@NFFC #EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/gQMZoxyBln — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 6, 2022

Pictures from BBC Sport and Emirates FA Cup