Liverpool are reportedly facing strong interest in defender Joe Gomez ahead of the summer, with Aston Villa making the Reds ace a priority target.

Gomez has fallen down the pecking order in Jurgen Klopp’s side in recent times, with summer signing Ibrahima Konate increasing the competition for places, while Joel Matip’s fine form has also not done him any favours.

According to Football Insider, the 24-year-old is now the “number one priority” for Villa manager Steven Gerrard in a move that could cost around £30million.

While some Liverpool fans might not be too keen to see a talented squad player leaving Anfield, it’s also fair to say that this would be a tempting opportunity for the club to make a huge profit on a player who cost them a fraction of that price earlier in his career.

The England international cost only £3.5m to sign from Charlton as a youngster, as per BBC Sport‘s report at the time, so it would be great business if he ended up moving for almost ten times that amount now, especially when he’s not even first choice for the Reds.

Of course, it shouldn’t just be about making money, with Liverpool in need of good squad depth, especially after having so many difficulties when Virgil van Dijk missed the vast majority of last season, while Matip and Gomez had lengthy spells out as well.

Gomez will surely want to play more regularly, however, so it could make sense for him to try to push to link up with Gerrard at Villa Park.

