Liverpool are set to receive just £100,000 in prize money for winning the Carabao Cup.

90min report that the total prize money on offer in the Carabao Cup is £200,000, with £25,000 going to each losing semi-finalist and Chelsea bringing in £50,000 as runners-up. When comparing this to the FA Cup, winning the final brings in £1.8m on it’s own. This is after receiving prize money for each individual round. Premier League clubs can bring in up to £1.6m just for getting to the final, so a total of around £3.4m is on offer for winning the competition.

Although a trophy is a lot more important than prize money, particularly for Premier League clubs, it’s understandable why teams tend to prioritise the FA Cup over the Carabao Cup. If you’re going to focus on one domestic trophy, the competition that brings in more prize money than the other, makes more sense to take more seriously.

According to a report by The Mirror, qualifying for the Champions League group stage brings in £13.4m, just winning a game in the group stage brings in £2.4m and qualifying for the round of 16 brings in £8.2m. Comparing this to the Carabao Cup prize money, it again emphasises why manager’s often rest players for this competition.