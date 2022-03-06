Video: Bukayo Saka puts Arsenal back in front with a thunderous strike

Bukayo Saka has scored to make it 2-1 to Arsenal against Watford in what has been a lively first half at Vicarage Road.

The 20-year-old did brilliantly to win the ball back before a little one-two with Alexandre Lacazette and a powerful effort into the top corner…

"He's made one and scored one!" ? Bukayo Saka puts Arsenal back in front against Watford with a clinical finish ? pic.twitter.com/89ffLWp8Xx — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 6, 2022

Saka is once again showing what a world class young talent he is, with this strike typifying the quality he brings to Arsenal’s attack.

The Gunners had taken an earlier lead through Martin Odegaard, but they’ll be glad to be back in front again after a slightly stop-start opening 45 minutes.