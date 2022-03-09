“He’s clearly up there” – Ex-Man Utd ace says current PL star is in the same league as Gerrard, Lampard & Scholes

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick believes Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne is already up there with legendary Premier League trio Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes.

The Belgian midfield maestro has been a legendary figure at the Etihad Stadium in recent times, forming a key part of some of their best teams with his superb eye for a pass and occasional spectacular goal.

Chadwick is a huge fan of De Bruyne, and believes we can probably already start talking about him as being up there with the all-time Premier League greats in midfield.

Most fans would probably agree it’s between Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard and Paul Scholes for that accolade, and Chadwick believes it’s time for De Bruyne to be put into that category as well after seeing him play a starring role against Man Utd at the weekend.

“He (Kevin De Bruyne) is already up there, if you look at what he’s won with Manchester City, he’s clearly up there with the likes of Scholes, Gerrard, Lampard,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside.

“Obviously he’s not won the Champions League yet, but it’s quite a journey for him after he struggled to play at Chelsea, and went off to Germany and then came back to England.

“He’s been absolutely brilliant for Manchester City. He’s got such an aura about him and has probably the best technique in the Premier League.

“He was really on it in the Manchester Derby this weekend and it meant there was such a gulf between the two teams.”