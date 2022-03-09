Police called as PSG directors confront match officials following PSG collapse v Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain suffered another embarrassing collapse in the UEFA Champions League against Real Madrid tonight, leaving the club directors fuming.

Spanish sports radio station El Partidazo de COPE (see below), have reported a shocking sequence of events following the 3-2 aggregate defeat which saw the police called to break apart incident.

They have reported that following the game, PSG directors Leonardo Araujo (otherwise known just as Leonardo) and Nasser Al-Khelaifi went down to the match officials dressing room to confront them over their decision to not award a foul on goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma when he was seemingly impeded by Karim Benzema for Real Madrid’s first goal on the night.

The confrontation allegedly ended up with the referee’s being beaten, with the police called to resolve the conflict.

? ÚLTIMA HORA | Informa @m_marchante ? Al-Khelaïfi y Leonardo han ido a quejarse al vestuario de los árbitros al acabar el partido ? Han dado golpes y ha habido que llamar a la policía ? Se quejan de una posible falta de Benzema a Donnarumma

Translated into English the tweet says:

“Al-Khelaïfi and Leonardo went to the referees’ locker room to complain at the end of the match

“They have been beaten and the police have had to be called

“They complain about a possible foul by Benzema on Donnarumma”

PSG may have some right to feel aggrieved considering the nature of the on-pitch incident. It was a contentious decision, but one which should have never been allowed to come to pass due to the French side’s poor game management.

From here Real Madrid kept piling on the pressure, and were rewarded with Karim Benzema’s completion of his hat-trick which makes him the oldest player in Champions League history to score a hat-trick, overtaking Olivier Giroud.