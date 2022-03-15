Ousmane Dembele could be heading to Liverpool on a free transfer in the summer.

Dembele is out of contract this June, and after a tough few years at the club, he could be on his way out. According to Mundo Deportivo journalist Xavier Bosch (via Sport Witness), the Frenchman could be heading “towards Paris or Liverpool”.

Dembele signed for Barcelona around four and a half years ago, for a fee of £135.5m. Injuries have halted his development, but he’s far from lived up to his price tag. Still only 24-years-old, the France international has a long career ahead of him, so a move away from Barcelona could kickstart his career again.

A move to PSG could be of interest to Dembele, who was born around an hour from Paris. According to Marca, Kylian Mbappe will sign for Real Madrid in the coming weeks, so there’s a slot for PSG to fill in their attack.

Liverpool could be in the market for a winger, especially if Mo Salah leaves the club. The Egyptian’s contract expires next summer, and The Guardian reported that he’s rejected the latest offer given to him.

If Jurgen Klopp can bring out the potential in Dembele, that he showed at Borussia Dortmund, then a free transfer for the 24-year-old would be a smart move.