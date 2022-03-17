Man United won’t rule out swoop for Chelsea boss Tuchel but another candidate is the current favourite

Manchester United have reportedly made Ajax manager Erik ten Hag their leading candidate to come in as the permanent successor to interim manager Ralf Rangnick this summer.

The Red Devils have a big decision to make this summer as they eye up a few different candidates for the manager’s job, with Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel seemingly also a name they won’t rule out, even if Ten Hag is ahead of him in the running for the time being, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Tuchel has done great work at Chelsea, winning the Champions League in his first few months in charge of the club last season, and turning them into more serious title contenders this term.

The German tactician is more proven and experienced at the highest level than Ten Hag, but it’s also easy to see why the Dutchman is regarded highly by Man Utd.

Ten Hag has done fine work at Ajax and looks like a Jurgen Klopp-esque appointment that could do United the world of good in the long run.

MUFC have been in a bit of a transitional period for a while now as they’ve struggled to find their way since the retirement of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.

It’s hard to envisage anyone out there really being able to replace Ferguson, but Tuchel and Ten Hag would at least move them a lot closer to the likes of Man City and Liverpool.