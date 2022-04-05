Martin Odegaard urges Arsenal to rise above difficult Crystal Palace defeat

Arsenal fell to a shock 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Monday night, as the home side walked all over their visitors at Selhurst Park.

The Gunners had been on an excellent run before that, winning six of their last seven. Their only defeat came against Liverpool. Yet with Chelsea and Manchester United both dropping points, Mikel Arteta’s side missed a crucial opportunity to close on the former and put some distance between themselves and the latter.

Speaking to the club website after the match finished, Martin Odegaard was keen to ensure that the result was a one-off.

“We have to make sure it’s not [damaging].”

“It’s only one game so we have to make sure the next one we’re on the level we’re supposed to be at. One bad game can happen but we have to make sure it’s only one and strike back and that starts tomorrow at the training ground. We have to look forward.”

There was keen sense of shock in Odegaard’s answers, which will have been the response from many fans too.

“We’re all disappointed, obviously,” he added. “It was a hard one for us to take. We’ve played really, really good lately and had so many good games. This one was hard for us. We’re going to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

“I think it’s up to everybody to stick together. It’s easy to stick together when we’re winning and doing well, so we’ll stick together and fight to win the next game.”

Tottenham are now ahead of Arsenal on goal difference, but the Gunners do have a game in hand on their North London rivals. Chelsea remain five points clear in third place, as the three battle it out with Manchester United and West Ham for a Champions League spot.