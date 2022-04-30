Manchester United came close to signing Dortmund star in 2020

Manchester United came close to signing Erling Haaland in 2020, but Ed Woodward didn’t want to insert a release clause into his contract.

Haaland is rapidly becoming one of the best players in Europe, and Manchester City have reportedly agreed terms to sign him from Dortmund, according to the Daily Mail.

Whilst at Salzburg, Dortmund took a chance on the youngster, who may have found it difficult to step up to a top league. The Austrian league he was plying his trade in isn’t quite the same standard as the Bundesliga.

However, Dortmund saw something in the Norwegian and he’s pushed on to become one of the hottest young prospects in the world.

According to the Daily Mail, Haaland was close to agreeing a move to Manchester United, before Woodward intervened. The agent fee demanded by Mino Raiola and an unwanted release clause were enough to deter the former executive vice-chairman.

From agreeing a deal with Manchester United to joining their rivals.

United may have a few regrets about this one, especially with their rivals looking to snap him up this summer. Dortmund were happy to have a release clause in his contract, which according to the Daily Mail report, is around £63m.

The German club made a healthy profit on the 21-year-old and after 82 goals in 86 games, they got their money’s worth.

If Manchester United were willing to allow a release clause, Haaland could be banging in the goals in the Premier League as we speak. Either that or the Manchester club would have made a profit on the young Norwegian, so to reject the deal might be a massive regret.