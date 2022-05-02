Ralf Rangnick sends message to Erik ten Hag over Cristiano Ronaldo role at Manchester United

Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick has discussed the future of Cristiano Ronaldo once Erik ten Hag takes over as manager next season.

The German coach is currently in place until the end of this campaign, and he’s had the chance to work alongside Ronaldo at Man Utd since he was brought in as a temporary replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following his sacking in November.

Ronaldo sealed an emotional return to Old Trafford last summer, joining late on in the transfer window after being allowed to leave Juventus, and he’s performed well, despite the team’s struggles as a whole.

The Portugal international has 23 goals in 36 games in all competitions this season, but there have been question marks over his age and suitability for Ten Hag’s style of football.

When asked about the 37-year-old’s future, Rangnick seemed to send a subtle message to Ten Hag that the player still had something to offer…

While there’s no doubt Ronaldo remains a great goal-scorer, it perhaps seems a bit risky to be so reliant on someone who’s going to turn 38 next season, and who can surely no longer be relied on to do the kind of running and pressing that’s required in the modern game.

The former Real Madrid man remains in great shape, but it’s still a lot to ask of someone coming towards the end of their career, and Ten Hag might well benefit from a fresh start at United, with more of his own players coming in to help him implement his ideas.

