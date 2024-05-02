Manchester United are set for an important, and, according to recent reports, busy, summer transfer window.

A recent report from the Telegraph claimed the Red Devils are willing to listen to offers for most of their senior first-team excluding three young players — Rasmus Hojlund, Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho.

This claim suggested the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford could be made available for transfer once the season ends.

Erik Ten Hag slams latest Man United transfer reports

However, while Fernandes, the United captain, refused to rule out leaving the club soon during a recent interview with DAZN, Rashford’s Old Trafford future is even more precarious.

The 26-year-old England international has attracted strong criticism from pundits, and fans alike, this season after failing to replicate anywhere near the same form that saw him produce a career high 30-goal campaign last time out. There have also been reports that the United winger’s relationship with Erik Ten Hag has reached breaking point with the pair ‘barely speaking’.

And with such uncertainty and tension brewing the United manager has been forced to break his silence on what he perceives to be ‘irresponsible headline-making’.

“We are not going to sell the main part of the squad, it’s a joke,” the Dutchman told reporters ahead of his side’s game against Crystal Palace, as quoted by Fabrizio Romano.

“As every summer, 200 players getting interest from United and we sell all of the players in our squad.

“You make all of the headlines and that takes responsibility how you make such a headline.”

Given Ten Hag’s strong response to suggestions the club will sell multiple senior players, it is fair to assume there are no immediate plans to conduct a mass exodus — perhaps to fans’ frustration.