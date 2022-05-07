Monaco’s Benoit Badiashile has admitted that he dreams of a future in the Premier League as several clubs in England keep tabs on the Frenchman.

Speaking to Goal France, the 21-year-old stated: “For me, the Premier League is the best league. So, naturally, I dream about it.”

“I had some contact with English clubs (in January), but this was just informal contact,” explained the youngster.

L’Equipe reported that Newcastle United saw a €40million bid rejected in the middle of the January transfer window for Badiashile, as the Magpies searched the continent for a new centre-back. The Premier League side failed to get any of their top targets and settled for Dan Burn as an alternative for this season.

That fact remains, however, that many Premier League clubs still remain interested in the young centre-back, with Newcastle set to make another approach in the summer reports FootMercato.

According to FootMercato, that €40million offer that was rejected in January should be good enough in the summer, as Monaco will consider anything upwards of that region.

Newcastle will face competition from clubs such as West Ham and Manchester United, however. And based on his interview, one suspects that Badiashile is pleased with all the attention coming his way from England.

Badiashile is a 21-year old 6ft4 centre-back, who is physically strong and has great speed for playing with a high line. The Frenchman is good in the air and can also play with the ball at his feet so on paper should fit in well in England.