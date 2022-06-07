Aston Villa set to continue summer transfer haul with striker wanted by Premier League clubs

The summer transfer window hasn’t even opened yet but that hasn’t stopped Aston Villa from getting their business done.

Steven Gerrard’s side have already acquired three incredible signings so far, in the form of Philippe Coutinho, Boubacar Kamara and Diego Carlos and could now be set to bring in another from Scottish side Rangers.

Football Insider reports that the Birmingham club are in advanced talks for sensational youngster Rory Wilson and are confident of agreeing a deal with the striker ahead of other Premier League clubs.

Villa are pushing hard to lure Wilson to Villa Park and are close to securing a breakthrough after extensive talks.

According to the Daily Star, Wilson was also being chased by English giants Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City after the 16-year-old rejected the most lucrative first-year professional deal in the Rangers’ history to make it clear he wants to quit Ibrox and turn professional in England reports Football Insider. It is now Villa who look set to pounce on the Glasgow side’s misfortunes and sign the youngster for a development fee of just £300,000.

Wilson scored over 40 goals in 2021-22 for Rangers’ youth teams and also has eight in 11 matches for Scotland Under-17s, numbers that highlight how special this kid could be in the future and why so many clubs were after his signature.