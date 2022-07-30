Man City man has been told to join Leeds United

Manchester City youngster James McAtee has been urged to join Leeds United.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester City will consider allowing McAtee to leave on loan this summer, with Leeds reportedly interested.

Former Arsenal and Everton striker Kevin Campbell has had his say on whether a move to Leeds would be a smart one.

“I think he has a lot of good choices but I think Leeds would be best. He would get game time there next season,” said Campbell, speaking to Football Insider.

With Patrick Bamford struggling with injuries last season, McAtee may receive a fair amount of game time if he was to join Leeds.