Liverpool have been dealt two new injury blows with both Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold set to be sidelined for two weeks.

The news comes only a day after Liverpool forward Luis Diaz was ruled out until the end of December and is expected to miss 10 games for the team, around one of the busiest periods of the season.

According to The Athletic, Matip sustained a calf injury during Liverpool’s clash with league leaders Arsenal on Sunday, which caused the defender to be substituted in the second half.

Alexander-Arnold played only 45 minutes before being forced off at half-time through injury. It’s expected that his recovery will take the same time as Matip’s, meaning Jurgen Klopp is without two first-team defenders heading into Sunday’s huge fixture with an unbeaten Manchester City side.

Replacements available but not ideal for Jurgen Klopp:

Klopp is likely to deploy Ibrahima Konate in place of Matip at centre-back with Joe Gomez taking the right-back role.

A depleted side is the last thing Liverpool need when facing the ever-threatening Erling Haaland, who is already on 15 league goals and has scored three hat-tricks already this season.

The Merseyside team are currently winless in three matches and sit tenth in the league table, 13 points behind Pep Guardiola’s side.

